Start your engines! The Great Race returns to Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Great Race Rally will cruise through downtown Binghamton this Father’s Day.

Co-Chair of the Binghamton event Robin Alpaugh said the rally last stopped in Binghamton in 2011.

“The cars will be coming through on June 19 right in downtown Binghamton and the Court House will be the finish line,” Alpaugh said. “Spectacular vehicles will be on display and we’ve got 130 cars that are going cross country from Warwick, R.I. to Fargo, N.D.”

Spectators will be able to watch cars cross the finish line followed by family-friendly fun.

“We’re going to do a local Car Cruise-In,” Alpaugh said. “It’s going to start at 3 p.m. and at 4:30 p.m. opening ceremonies will start and we’ll play the National Anthem and we’ll have a few speakers.”

Great Race competitors are set to arrive at 5 p.m. and cars will be on display for two hours.

This event will feature live music, food trucks and free access to all of the cars.

“These cars are going to be coming through every couple of minutes and hopefully there will be a ton of people to cheer them on,” Alpaugh said.

Car enthusiast and previous Great Race participant Frank Whitney said this rally is a true test of character.

“Do The Great Race at least once,” Whitney said. “It’s hard work, it’s tedious and it’s rewarding.”