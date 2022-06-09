Vehicle crashes into pedestrian in Endicott, police respond

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Emergency units responded to a pedestrian and vehicle crash outside of Apple Foods in Endicott Thursday.

Broome County dispatchers said Endicott Police, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, State Police and Union Ambulance responded to the scene. The gas station is located on the corner of McKinley Avenue and Watson Boulevard.

Dispatchers were unable to tell 12 News the severity of any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.