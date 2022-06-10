Animal Adventure holds low sensory event

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WBNG) -- On Friday night, Animal Adventure Park is holding a “Low Sensory Evening.”

Low sensory evenings give individuals with sensory sensitivities and other needs the opportunity to explore the park without the hustle and bustle of large crowds. The event will provide access to all aspects of the park; animal feedings, concessions, activities and attractions.

Owner of Animal Adventure Jordan Patch said he wants the environment of the event to be enjoyable and inclusive.

“All of our communities should be able to enjoy Animal Adventure as well as the other attractions in our area, and we have to be sensitive to their sensitivities,” he said. “By having evenings that are inclusive for them specifically, it’s opening arms and welcoming them to our facility.”

The park will close to the general public at 5 p.m. and will reopen at 5:30 p.m. for the low-sensory evening guests.

No registration is required and admission tickets are available for purchase at the event. Animal Adventure Park is located at 85 Martin Hill Rd., Harpursville, N.Y.

