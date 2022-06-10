Advertisement

Animal Adventure holds low sensory event

(WBNG)
By Molly Sheets
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WBNG) -- On Friday night, Animal Adventure Park is holding a “Low Sensory Evening.”

Low sensory evenings give individuals with sensory sensitivities and other needs the opportunity to explore the park without the hustle and bustle of large crowds. The event will provide access to all aspects of the park; animal feedings, concessions, activities and attractions.

Owner of Animal Adventure Jordan Patch said he wants the environment of the event to be enjoyable and inclusive.

“All of our communities should be able to enjoy Animal Adventure as well as the other attractions in our area, and we have to be sensitive to their sensitivities,” he said. “By having evenings that are inclusive for them specifically, it’s opening arms and welcoming them to our facility.”

The park will close to the general public at 5 p.m. and will reopen at 5:30 p.m. for the low-sensory evening guests.

No registration is required and admission tickets are available for purchase at the event. Animal Adventure Park is located at 85 Martin Hill Rd., Harpursville, N.Y.

For more information about the event, click here.

Most Read

Gun Laws
Local gun store reacts to new gun laws
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Vehicle crashes into pedestrian in Endicott, police respond
Crews respond to early morning fire in West Corners
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting

Latest News

Car Show
Car Show
Pleasant weather today ahead of a split weekend...
Pleasant weather today ahead of a split weekend...
Chenango Valley 2022 graduates take a walk through memory lane
Endicott Police seek public’s help with investigation into crash that critically hurt pedestrian