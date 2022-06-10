Become a member of the SusqueNango Kennel Club, details here

Advertisement

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The SusqueNango Kennel Club is in it’s 76th year in Binghamton.

SusqueNango Kennel Club Public Education Chair Kara Swartwood said the SusqueNango Kennel Club was originally affiliated with the American Kennel Club in 1945.

“Since then we’ve offered local dog shows, classes for local residents who want to train their dogs, therapy dog training and anything for people who want to get involved with their dogs,” Swartwood said.

Swartwood said she’s been a member of the Kennel Club for six years.

“I’ve gotten to know a lot of people in the club and work my way up,” Swartwood said. “I’m the recording Secretary and Public Education Committee Chair.”

Classes offered at the SusqueNango Kennel Club include basic obedience, trick dog, handling, step work and star puppy.

“We have all levels for classes,” Swartwood said. “We have beginners, we have classes for those who don’t want to compete, we have basic classes and other classes for people who have been competing for a long time.”

Swartwood said the SusqueNango Kennel Club currently has 50 members.

“We are one of the larger clubs in the area,” Swartwood said. “To become a member you have to fill out an application, be sponsored by two current members, attend three meetings and then you’ll be voted in.”

Meetings are held on the last Tuesdays of each month at 7:30 p.m.

“Our meeting place often changes depending on the time of the year,” Swartwood said. “We usually meet at the Cornell Cooperative Extension on Upper Front Street, sometimes we meet at Kirkwood Veterans Park if the weather is nice.”

If you need help training your dog or want to learn about fun things you can do with your dog contact the SusqueNango Kennel Club.

