Chenango County Dept. of Social Services weighs in on Norwich homeless situation

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- It began a month ago with rumors circulating the city of Norwich that a significant amount of homeless individuals would be kicked out of a hotel they were staying at because of resources provided by the Family Enrichment Network (or F.E.N).

12 News looked into these claims and through the Commissioner of Chenango County Department of Social Services Daniel Auwarter, was able to obtain the following information regarding that situation:

May 10, Chenango County Department of Social Services and other agencies within the county received an email from a Housing Case Manager at Family Enrichment Network which stated, “My program for ES is out of money. Everyone I have in hotels (and it’s over 100 people) will be forced to check out on 5/14.”

May 11, the head examiner at Chenango Co. D.S.S contacted Family Enrichment to verify the contents of the email, the Director of Housing for FEN responded to their request which said, “spent a significant amount of money in the shelter. We need to modify the budget”.

May 12, The United Way of Chenango County hosted an emergency meeting in response to the email and the potential impacts that the information could have on the community.

Commissioner Auwarter said he contacted the New York State OTDA to inquire about the status of the ESG-CV funds that are contracted with FEN. Auwarter was told by OTDA that FEN had no lack of funds, and did not have an impending risk of displacement.

Auwarter said OTDA was able to assist FEN with modifying their line-item budget to adjust for longer support of these placements. Based on this information, it was clarified that Family Enrichment Network was neither out of ESG-CV funds nor were clients at impending risk of displacement as OTDA was able to assist FEN in modifying the line item budget in the ESG-CV grant to augment their shelter costs.

Commissioner Auwarter told 12 News that he is looking forward to having more transparency from agencies in Chenango County that work with the homeless population.

“Working with community partners it’s always important and certainly advantageous to have a cohesive and clear message to the community about what’s going on, and what they’re saying in particular in Chenango (county) it is hard for local residents to differentiate what [homelessness looks like in Chenango [County], so there’s a lot of misconceptions about it,” Auwarter said.

He says multiple agencies including Chenango County D.S.S are hosting a bi-weekly meeting regarding the ongoing homelessness population.

Trysail Strategies, a firm that currently represents FEN, has provided some information regarding the situation to 12 News. You can read the information it provided here.

12 News has made multiple requests to Tysail Strategies to speak with someone at FEN, but the requests have been denied