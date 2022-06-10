Advertisement

Endicott Police seek public’s help with investigation into crash that critically hurt pedestrian

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department is asking the public for help with its investigation into a pedestrian and vehicle crash that occurred Thursday afternoon.

The department said a vehicle was leaving Apple Foods on McKinley Avenue and Watson Boulevard when the driver, a 35-year-old woman of Binghamton, struck a 59-year-old man from Endicott who was crossing the street around 2 p.m.

The victim sustained critical injuries. He was taken to Wilson Hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt, police said.

Tickets or charges were not mentioned in a news release provided by authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Endicott Police Department at 607-785-3341.

