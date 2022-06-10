Greater Binghamton Disc Golf Club to hold inaugural tournament this weekend

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- Looking for a chance to get outdoors and meet new people? The Greater Binghamton Disc Golf Club could be for you.

Greater Binghamton Disc Golf Member Stephen Hrehor said the club was founded in 2014.

“We are a non-profit organization and it’s an opportunity to grow the sport of disc golf in Broome and Tioga counties,” Hrehor said.

Singles and doubles leagues are held throughout the summer and Hrehor said funds raised from these events are used to support the addition of new disc golf courses.

“We have something for all ages,” Hrehor said. “We have younger players and college students up through retirees so it’s fun for everyone.”

Hrehor said disc golf is a great opportunity to get outdoors and is fairly inexpensive.

“It doesn’t take too much of your schedule whether you’re playing on a more competitive or recreational basis it’s a great opportunity to get out and meet other people at all the different courses,” Hrehor said.

The Greater Binghamton Disc Golf Club will host an Inaugural National Amateur Disc Golf Tour this weekend at the new 18-hole disc golf course at Nathaniel Cole Park.

NADGT State Championship New York Tournament Director Rick Powell said this is the first time a New York State Championship will be held in Binghamton.

“We’ve have players from Pennsylvania, Maryland and Vermont coming out to play in our tournament this weekend,” Powell said.

Powell said disc golf is like ball golf.

“The biggest difference is we’re playing in feet where golf is played in yards,” Powell said. “We play just like golf we have par 3, par 4 and par 5 courses and we have different discs for the things we’re doing.”

The National Amateur Disc Golf Tour 2022 NADGT State Championship Series will be held June 11 and 12 at 9 a.m.

Three rounds of disc golf will be played over the two days and the tournament champion will be invited to Nationals.

“Anyone can come out, this tournament is open for spectators,” Powell said.

Powell said the NADGT is a stepping stone for players to go from amateurs to professionals and there are a variety of tournaments that are played throughout the year.