Vibrant new mural revealed in downtown Johnson City

(WBNG)
By Molly Sheets
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- On Thursday, Broome County held a mural dedication to reveal Johnson City’s newest public art piece.

Designed by Miami-based artist Ivan Roque, the mural “Welcome to Imagination” features elements that reflect diversity, peace, imagination and joy.

The mural kicked off part two of the iDistricts’ Murals and Mosaics Public Art Program, which aims to create more public art in Binghamton, Endicott and Johnson City.

Roque said he wants the community to come and interact with the artwork.

“I want people to be inspired,” he said. “I want people to take photos with the mural. I want people to be involved with the mural. I am happy with the reaction it has got with the community, and through all this, I think Broome County has a special place in my heart.”

The iDistricts’ Murals and Mosaics Art Program is a collaborative effort of the Broome County Planning Department, the Broome County Arts Council, New York State, the City of Binghamton, the Village of Endicott and the Village of Johnson City.

The 650-square-foot mural covers a wall outside of Jupiter Games, which is located at 240 Main St. in downtown Johnson City.

