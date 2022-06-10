Advertisement

Weekend rain chances are higher one day versus the other

By Howard Manges
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 41-54

Saturday: Partly sunny. 30% chance of rain showers near Binghamton and southeast, but 60% northwest in the Finger Lakes. Long dry periods are expected. High: 70-75

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50-56

Forecast Discussion:

This weekend will not be a repeat of the last two with at least some rain in the forecast both days. The chance of rain on Saturday is 30% and 90% Sunday. The best chance of rain Saturday comes in the afternoon and evening, but rain is not guaranteed. Chances of precipitation are higher (~60%) northwest and west of Binghamton and lower east.

AFTERNOON RAIN CHANCES
AFTERNOON RAIN CHANCES(WBNG)

Sunday, though, the rain chances are the highest. Some instability could develop, too, and this would provide a storm threat. Expect a 90% probability of rain. Stay tuned for updates. Highs stay in the lows 70s.

Monday looks a bit unsettled but Tuesday and Wednesday should bring sun and clouds with increasing temperatures. Next Thursday and Friday brings a chance of more showers and thunder with highs in the 80s.

