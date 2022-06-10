Weekend rain chances are higher one day versus the other

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 41-54

Saturday: Partly sunny. 30% chance of rain showers near Binghamton and southeast, but 60% northwest in the Finger Lakes. Long dry periods are expected. High: 70-75

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50-56

Forecast Discussion:

This weekend will not be a repeat of the last two with at least some rain in the forecast both days. The chance of rain on Saturday is 30% and 90% Sunday. The best chance of rain Saturday comes in the afternoon and evening, but rain is not guaranteed. Chances of precipitation are higher (~60%) northwest and west of Binghamton and lower east.

AFTERNOON RAIN CHANCES (WBNG)

Sunday, though, the rain chances are the highest. Some instability could develop, too, and this would provide a storm threat. Expect a 90% probability of rain. Stay tuned for updates. Highs stay in the lows 70s.

Monday looks a bit unsettled but Tuesday and Wednesday should bring sun and clouds with increasing temperatures. Next Thursday and Friday brings a chance of more showers and thunder with highs in the 80s.