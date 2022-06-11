Dublin Outdoor Theater 2022 Father’s Day Car Show

Conklin (WBNG) -- Fathers day is approaching and the Dublin Outdoor Theater is back with their annual fathers day car show.

Dan Mower organizer for the Dublin Outdoor Theater Car Show said, its been a few years since they’ve been able to hold their annual fathers day car show due to COVID but now they’re back and ready to celebrate with residents.

“The first year we had it we actually had cars come down from Ohio and all the way from Florida so we actually had a few cars the first year then COVID but here we are back a couple years later bringing our show back to Conklin” Said Mower.

He says there will be a variety of cars and motorcycles on display from all over, including a vintage car from 1949. Mower added, with things slowly going back to normal its important to bring events to the community for friends and families to enjoy together.

“Its just one of those family things pretty much everything that we do here is bringing back tradition that kind of feel like they left but we keep bringing stuff back that’s traditionally family valued " said Mower.

He says this he is happy to bring families and friends back together once again.

