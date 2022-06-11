National Dairy Month continues to “moooove” along

(WBNG) -- June is National Dairy Month.

Ways you can celebrate include drinking milk, eating ice cream and visiting a local dairy farm to learn more about their process.

Across New York state are hundreds of dairy farms working with the American Dairy Association North East which helps promote dairy products.

President of the American Dairy association northeast Audrey Donahoe told 12 News their programs with dairy farmers help establish trust between people and farms.

“These programs enable us to be able to share with the consumer exactly where our food comes from because it also shows what we do on our farms every day,” said Donahoe.

For over 100 years, one farm in Whitney point has been committed to providing local products and making sure their cattle are healthy and happy; Whittaker Farms is able to improve their cattle’s well-being with advancements in their technology.

“It’s better for everybody, in the long run, everything from the cows to the employees to the owner themselves,” Owner Judi Whittaker told 12 News. “It’s using the best use of their time, it’s helping them and it’s making them less stressed about doing their job.”

Some of those advancements include automatic feeding, Fitbit’s to track a cow’s health, grooming devices and many more.

Whittaker said although skeptical at first ultimately these advancements give peace of mind that the animals are being taken care of.

She told 12 News the dairy industry is thriving in a lot of places and farmers in Broome county are happy to be able to provide a fresh local product.