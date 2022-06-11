From Westchester to Norwich, how one person found storage for his firetruck, and a Museum

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Meet Andrew Grant, he is a 4th generation firefighter with ten years of experience. However with years spent in the field, he has accumulated many items, including a 1960′s firetruck with sentimental family value.

Grant had one problem, he had no place to store the truck. So he went to Facebook Marketplace to look for possible locations, and came across a property in Norwich.

“They (previous owners) both said it was an old firehouse, so being a volunteer firefighter and a paid firefighter, I’ve been a big collector for years. So I told them I’m looking to put a firetruck in there, and it kind of spawned into creating a fire museum. I came up and took the drive, took a look at the building, and fell in love with it” said Grant.

The new museum curator said many of the items within the museum are from his own family’s collection, plus some outside donations.

“We have a fire truck, but we carry everything related to the fire service from helmets to tools to news articles anything fire service related we collect” he said.

For Grant, being a firefighter is more than just a profession.

“The one thing with the fire service is that no matter where you go in the world, it’s a brotherhood” he continued. “It’s a family, so they know the job. As soon as you introduce yourself it’s like they’ve known you for 100 years. That’s the one special thing about the fire service, that we look out each other. I knew coming up here, three hours away, buying a building and not knowing anyone in town, I would be making a lot of friends real quick” said Grant.

In addition, Grant said he is giving back to the community in a way he knows best.

“I actually joined as a volunteer up here and helped them out since I have the training and stuff when I have free time if I’m not doing this I helped them out” he said.

Grant’s Fire Museum opens on June 11 with a grand opening at 1:00 PM. The owner said the museum will operate on weekends with help from volunteers.