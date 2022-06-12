Community celebrates ‘Pride Palooza in the Park’

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Pride Coalition’s “Pride Palooza in the Park” made its return Saturday, June 11 -- celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Crowds of people gathered at Otsiningo Park to enjoy a variety of vendors, organizations, food and family-fun activities.

Resident Rebecca Carr said it felt great to see the community come together to promote love, equality and acceptance.

“It’s such a good feeling that everyone’s able to feel confident, comfortable, and be here and know that they are truly supported and we’re all in this together,” said Carr.

Special live performances and drag shows were also held at the event in celebration of Pride Month.

For more information on upcoming Pride events this month, click here.