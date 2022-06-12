Tom’s Coffee Cards & Gifts celebrates 40 years of business

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Tom’s Coffee Cards and Gifts has been a landmark business for the past four decades offering everything from gourmet coffee, household items, jewelry and clothing.

In honor of its 40-year anniversary, the business hosted a special celebration for the community Saturday, June 11.

Owner Tom Kelleher said the community has been extremely supportive over the years, and he wanted to express his gratitude through a special anniversary event.

“There’s not many small businesses that last 40 years. Less than one percent of businesses last 40 years,” Kelleher told 12 News. “We’re fortunate enough to be one of those businesses, so I’m very happy.”

The celebration included free barbecue chicken, live music, special drawings and giveaways.

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham also proclaimed Saturday, June 11 2022 as “Tom’s Coffee Cards and Gifts Day” to recognize the business for its success and commitment to the community.

“Some people came here with their parents, now they’re bringing their children here,” Kelleher said. “People who have been coming to our store since 1982 are coming back today to celebrate the 40th year. It’s pretty fabulous.”