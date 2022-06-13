Binghamton announces $1M project for fire station improvements

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced a $1 million rehabilitation project for city fire stations Monday.

Mayor Kraham said the rehabilitation work will include interior refurbishing and critical system improvements. Stations will receive new roofs, HVAC replacements, renovated bathrooms and bunk spaces, and apparatus room upgrades.

The stations that will receive the work are:

West Side, 180 Main St., built-in 1900

East Side, 176 Robinson St., built-in 1904

South Side, 259 Conklin Ave., built-in 1929

North Side, 39 W. State St., built-in 1960

Binghamton Fire Chief Alan Gardiner said the funding will help bring the fire stations up to modern standards.

“This is an unprecedented investment in Binghamton’s fire stations that will help secure their future in our community for decades to come,” Gardiner said. “All of our neighborhood stations are more than 60 years old and in need of repairs and upgrades.”

Mayor Kraham said the Binghamton Fire Department responded to 10,895 emergency calls in 2021.

The funding is made available through the American Recovery Plan Act and will be presented at the City Council work session on June 20.