Advertisement

Binghamton announces $1M project for fire station improvements

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced a $1 million rehabilitation project for city fire stations Monday.

Mayor Kraham said the rehabilitation work will include interior refurbishing and critical system improvements. Stations will receive new roofs, HVAC replacements, renovated bathrooms and bunk spaces, and apparatus room upgrades.

The stations that will receive the work are:

  • West Side, 180 Main St., built-in 1900
  • East Side, 176 Robinson St., built-in 1904
  • South Side, 259 Conklin Ave., built-in 1929
  • North Side, 39 W. State St., built-in 1960

Binghamton Fire Chief Alan Gardiner said the funding will help bring the fire stations up to modern standards.

“This is an unprecedented investment in Binghamton’s fire stations that will help secure their future in our community for decades to come,” Gardiner said. “All of our neighborhood stations are more than 60 years old and in need of repairs and upgrades.”

Mayor Kraham said the Binghamton Fire Department responded to 10,895 emergency calls in 2021.

The funding is made available through the American Recovery Plan Act and will be presented at the City Council work session on June 20.

Most Read

Gun Laws
Local gun store reacts to new gun laws
The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents
New Life Ministries' "From the Ground Up" initiative will include multiple renovations to the...
New Life Ministries holds groundbreaking ceremony for new initiative ‘From the Ground Up’
Tom’s Coffee Cards & Gifts celebrates 40 years of business
Crowds of people gathered for 'Pride Palooza in the Park' to enjoy a variety of vendors,...
Community celebrates ‘Pride Palooza in the Park’

Latest News

Battery Recycling Drop Off
Battery Recycling Drop Off
Art Gallery
Art Gallery
Binghamton’s Safety Town program is coming to town
Gov. Hochul signs 6 bills protecting abortion rights
Gov. Hochul signs 6 bills protecting abortion rights
Abortion
Hochul signs 6 bills protecting abortion rights, including security for out-of-state women seeking abortions in NY