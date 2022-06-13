Advertisement

Community celebrates fourth annual Noah Farrelly Run and Southside Field Day

(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The fourth annual “Noah Farrelly Run and Southside Field Day” was held in MacArthur Park Sunday, June 12 to honor local teen Noah Farrelly, who passed away after being struck by a vehicle during a run in 2018.

Members of the community participated in a 5K race, 10K race and free Kids Fun Run to remember Noah through his life’s passion -- competitive running.

The field day included food, kickball and cornhole tournaments, a free kids fun-zone, a raffle, and live music.

“Everything that we have here ties back to what Noah did and loved,” said Noah’s mother Bridgette Farrelly-Hess. “So, it really is kind of like Noah’s dream day.”

Money raised from the races and raffle will go towards the Noah Farrelly Memorial Fund -- created by Noah’s family to benefit youth in the area through different programs and scholarships.

In an effort to prevent future tragedies, one of the programs teaches road safety to student runners and provides them with wearable identification.

“Noah wasn’t carrying any ID at the time of his accident,” Farrelly-Hess told 12 News. “What we do is raise funds to provide ID tags, so kids who run cross country in all of section four can get a free ID.”

More information on the Noah Farrelly Memorial Fund and how to donate can be found here.

