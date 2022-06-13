Hochul signs 6 bills protecting abortion rights, including security for out-of-state women seeking abortions in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York has expanded legal protections for people seeking and providing abortions in the state.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed six bills Monday in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court potentially overruling its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which established a constitutional right to abortion.

The new laws follow the Democratic governor’s plans to give abortion providers $35 million to expand services and boost security in anticipation of an influx of out-of-state people seeking abortions in New York if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

“I have three messages regarding the persistent assault on women’s rights and a woman’s right to determine and make her own decisions about: Not here, not now, not ever,” Hochul said.

The governor said she’ll use the Emergency Department of Health Fund to provide grants and reimbursements to abortion providers, including $25 million for increasing access to services and $10 million for security upgrades.