Increasing temperatures and rain chances for mid and late week

By Howard Manges
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: High clouds and clear sky. Some 40s are possible if clouds stay away. Low: 50-57

Tuesday: More clouds early in the day. Turning partly cloudy to sunny. High: 72-78

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy to clear with fog. Low: 53-58

Forecast Discussion:

Relatively quiet weather continues tonight with an increase in clouds. The better chance of staying clear will be north and northeast. Depending on how thick clouds are in your area, lows may drop into the 40s. With thicker clouds, lows stay in the mid 50s.

HIGHER MOISTURE COMING IN
HIGHER MOISTURE COMING IN(WBNG)

Tuesday looks nice, too, but it will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Most of the day looks dry, but an increase in mugginess, and the proximity of a warm from, could cause a few isolated showers or storms to break out. Wednesday night lows stay well into the 60s and some storms are possible.

SNIFFLIN' AND SNEEZIN'
SNIFFLIN' AND SNEEZIN'(WBNG)

Thursday will be sticky. Dewpoint temperatures will surge into the upper 60s and low 70s. Temperatures stay in the low to mid 80s. A cold front will move through, though, and bring rain and storms. The rain could be heavy and the storms could possibly be strong. Some lingering showers are possible Friday, but just in time for the Father’s Day weekend, dry, sunny weather arrives!

