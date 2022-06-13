Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: 6th Annual Veterans Ride

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers Monday to discuss the 6th Annual Veterans Ride.

“Veterans have done so much for our country, their sacrifice has kept us free and safe,” Personal Injury Attorney Tom Schimmerling said. “Many veterans are struggling, sometimes financially, sometimes physically, and too often both and supporting this event will help our veterans.

Contact Shimmerling Injury Law here.

6th Annual Veterans Ride
6th Annual Veterans Ride(WBNG 12 News)

