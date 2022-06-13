Lawyers on Call: 6th Annual Veterans Ride

(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers Monday to discuss the 6th Annual Veterans Ride.

“Veterans have done so much for our country, their sacrifice has kept us free and safe,” Personal Injury Attorney Tom Schimmerling said. “Many veterans are struggling, sometimes financially, sometimes physically, and too often both and supporting this event will help our veterans.

Contact Shimmerling Injury Law here.