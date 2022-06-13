Advertisement

New Life Ministries holds groundbreaking ceremony for new initiative ‘From the Ground Up’

New Life Ministries' "From the Ground Up" initiative will include multiple renovations to the facility to help make the building more accessible to the community.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- New Life Ministries held a special ceremony Sunday, June 12 to break ground on a new initiative the church calls “From the Ground Up.”

The project will include multiple renovations to the facility in an effort to make the building more accessible to the community.

Some of the renovations will include the addition of an elevator, improvements to community spaces, and improvements to the building’s exterior.

“We’re absolutely ecstatic. This has been a vision years in the making to be able to restore and revitalize the church from the ground up,” said Lead Pastor Joe Wickman. “Endicott has such a rich history and we are so glad for the community support, as well as the sacrifice, determination and the faith of our congregation.”

New Life Ministries has received $1.6 million in pledges towards From the Ground Up.

The church has also applied for $400k of additional funding through the Endicott Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

