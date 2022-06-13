A nice start to the work week

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 76 (72-78) Wind NW 5-10 mph

Look for improving weather today. A cold front will come through before we can destabilize. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with temperatures within a few degrees of average. We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. A complex of thunderstorms will move in well after midnight.

Early showers and clouds Tuesday. Skies become mostly sunny. With clear skies Tuesday night, there will be some fog.

We start turning up the heat Wednesday with highs in the 80s. With heat, humidity and approaching fronts, we’ll have showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

Great news, high pressure moves in for the weekend. Partly cloudy and mild Saturday and Sunday.