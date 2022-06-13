Advertisement

A nice start to the work week

Some late night showers
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 76 (72-78) Wind NW 5-10 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

Look for improving weather today. A cold front will come through before we can destabilize. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with temperatures within a few degrees of average. We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. A complex of thunderstorms will move in well after midnight.

Early showers and clouds Tuesday. Skies become mostly sunny. With clear skies Tuesday night, there will be some fog.

We start turning up the heat Wednesday with highs in the 80s. With heat, humidity and approaching fronts, we’ll have showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

Great news, high pressure moves in for the weekend. Partly cloudy and mild Saturday and Sunday.

Most Read

Gun Laws
Local gun store reacts to new gun laws
Tom’s Coffee Cards & Gifts celebrates 40 years of business
Crowds of people gathered for 'Pride Palooza in the Park' to enjoy a variety of vendors,...
Community celebrates ‘Pride Palooza in the Park’
New Life Ministries' "From the Ground Up" initiative will include multiple renovations to the...
New Life Ministries holds groundbreaking ceremony for new initiative ‘From the Ground Up’
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump

Latest News

Sunshine and dry weather for Monday.
Nice stretch of weather to start the work week
Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.
Potential for severe storms later this afternoon
AFTERNOON RAIN CHANCES
Weekend rain chances are higher one day versus the other
High temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
Pleasant weather today ahead of a split weekend...