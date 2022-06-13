Punishers LEMC Rescue Chapter to host 4th Annual Pastor Lyle Ward Memorial BBQ

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The 4th annual Pastor Lyle Ward Memorial Fundraiser to raise money for abused and neglected foster children in the Southern Tier will be held this month.

The Punishers LEMC Rescue Chapter is a brotherhood of motorcycle enthusiasts who raise money through donations to assist abused and neglected children to provide a better life for them.

Punishers LEMC Rescue Chapter President Curtis Hammond said this fundraiser honors his late grandfather Pastor Lyle Ward.

“As a way to honor him we decided to start raising money to help abused and neglected foster kids in our area,” Hammond said. “We raise enough money from this event to provide foster kids in three different counties with Christmas presents.”

Hammond said this year’s fundraiser has expanded.

“We now include back-to-school activities, extracurricular activities for students and camp,” Hammond said.

All proceeds go to help foster children in the area as well as support various other activities.

“We lost a member in our group this year who passed away tragically in a motorcycle accident in September who was a military veteran and served in the Navy,” Hammond said. “In honor of him, we’ve expanded our charter to include serving veterans in our area as well.”

Punishers LEMC Rescue Chapter Member Isaac Hammond said he helped show his support for local veterans.

“I shaved my head for the veterans,” Hammond said. This event raised over $14,000 for veterans.

“Our motto is in service to others as a Punisher,” Hammond said. “We strive to do whatever we can for the area.”

The 4th Annual Pastor Lyle Ward Memorial Fundraiser will be held June 25 starting at 11 a.m.

This will be a drive-thru takeout event located in front of Lowe’s on Upper Front Street.

The Punishers LEMC Rescue Chapter will be partnering with Brooks’ House of BBQ to sell BBQ chicken halves and dinners.

$14 per dinner and $9 for half dinners. Dinners will include all of the fixings from Brooks BBQ.

Punishers LEMC Rescue Chapter Member Tim Foley said in partnership with the Binghamton Punishers Chapter they will offer an add-on dessert option.

“They are offering a dozen and a half dozen Krispy Kreme donuts,” Foley said. “This will support the Twin Tier Honor Flight to help out our veterans.”

The cost is $9 for a dozen donuts.

“The success of the program that we’ve had here is just amazing and it continues to show the support of the community that we have so it’s wonderful,” Hammond said.