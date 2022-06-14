1 in 5 New Yorkers will get skin cancer, Broome County Health Department says

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Tuesday, the Binghamton Rotary Club hosted a presentation to help members of the community prevent skin cancer.

According to the Broome County Health Department, one in five New Yorkers will get skin cancer in their lifetime.

The biggest risk factor for skin cancer is exposure to ultraviolet radiation, the Health Department said. To remain sun-safe, the department recommends people use SPF 15 or higher, find shade during midday hours, avoid tanning beds and reapply sunscreen every two hours.

With the start of summer around the corner, Coordinator of Community Cancer Prevention in Action Abby Kaiser said these prevention tips are especially important.

“We know that people are going to be spending more time outside, and we’ve gotten used to spending more time outside in the past two years because of the pandemic,” she said. “So, we will be using the county parks a lot more, and we know that people will be enjoying that time especially as summer starts next week. We want to make sure people have the information to protect themselves and their families.”

Kaiser also suggests talking to your doctor about a skin cancer screening.

According to the Health Department, early detection of cancer dramatically improves treatment outcomes. The Cancer Prevention in Action program is working with Broome County employers to provide a Paid Time Off benefit so their employees can access these life-saving cancer screenings.

For more information about how you can take action against skin cancer, click here.