4 on the 4th Road Race, details here

4 on the 4th Road Race

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The 4 on the 4th Road Race is on with both in-person and virtual race options.

The 4 on the 4th Road Race, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union is back again for its fourth season.

Visions Federal Credit Union Corporate Events Planner Kristina Albrecht said the race will take place outside of Visions Federal Credit Union in Endwell.

“The course goes through the community right behind Visions headquarters and then through Highland Park,” Albrecht said. “It is a 4-mile race and there are some hills but people love it every year and we expect about 400 people to come out.”

Albrecht said there will be a course preview with the Triple Cities Runners Club and the Beer Tree Runners Club June 15 at 5:30 p.m.

“That preview is free to attend and the course is marked so people can go out and try it out at any point,” Albrecht said.

The 4 on the 4th Road Race will be held July 4 at 8:30 a.m.

“Dress up to the nines and wear all of your red, white and blue,” Albrecht said. “We encourage you to have fun with it and we encourage the houses along the route to have fun with it as well and decorate.”

The entry fee is $35 and includes a race tank, medal and post-race party beer or mimosa.

Registration closes July 3.

There is also a virtual race option.

“We understand that people do a lot of traveling over 4th of July weekend but runners are runners and need to get those miles in the morning so we encourage them to participate with us wherever they’re celebrating the 4th of July,” Albrecht said.

Runners can track their four miles online and will still receive race swag.

This year’s community charity partner is the Southern Tier Community Center. The Southern Tier Community is a multi-faceted community center focused on quality programming and enhancing the lives of those in the community.

