6 arrested with illegal weapons in Chenango

CHENANGO (WBNG) -- New York State Police said it arrested six men on illegal weapons charges on June 12.

According to a news release, police arrested and charged:

Jeffrey A. Everetts, age 39 of Sayre, Pa. charged with four counts of the class D felony of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Nephrem W. Holt, age 32 of Albany, N.Y. charged with two counts of the class D felony of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and the misdemeanor of criminal possession of weapon in the fourth degree.

Robert J. Applegate II, age 56 of Kinzers, Pa, charged with three counts of the class D felony of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Robert J. Applegate III, age 31 of Lancaster, Pa. charged with three counts of the class D felony of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Glen W. Applegate, age 28 of Kinzers, Pa. charged with three counts of the class “D” felony of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Trevor D. Sweigart, age 29 of Lititz, Pa. charged with four counts of the class “D” felony of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Police said all six men were in possession of illegal guns and magazines that are not compliant with the New York SAFE Act.

Troopers conducted two traffic stops. Everetts and Holt were arrested in one and the Applegates and Sweigart were arrested in the other. Bother traffic stops were conducted on Upper Front Street in the Town of Chenango.

Metal knuckles and suspected illegal narcotics were recovered from the traffic stop involving Everetts and Holt, police said.

All six were processed at State Police Binghamton and then arraigned at Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing and remanded to the Broome County Jail without bail.