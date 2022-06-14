Advertisement

Another beautiful day

Heat and humidity are coming
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 76 (72-78) Wind N 3-8 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

A few early showers and clouds today. Skies become mostly sunny. With clear skies Tuesday night, there will be some fog.

We start turning up the heat Wednesday with highs in the 80s. With heat, humidity and approaching fronts, we’ll have showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night and into Thursday and Friday.

Great news, we’re still forecasting high pressure for the weekend. Partly cloudy and mild Saturday and Sunday and into Monday.

Most Read

The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents
Heroic 2nd grader performs Heimlich maneuver on classmate choking on pizza
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
New Life Ministries' "From the Ground Up" initiative will include multiple renovations to the...
New Life Ministries holds groundbreaking ceremony for new initiative ‘From the Ground Up’
Preparations underway for Owego’s 40th annual Strawberry Festival

Latest News

HIGHER MOISTURE COMING IN
Increasing temperatures and rain chances for mid and late week
wbng
A nice start to the work week
Sunshine and dry weather for Monday.
Nice stretch of weather to start the work week
Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.
Potential for severe storms later this afternoon