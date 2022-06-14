Another beautiful day

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 76 (72-78) Wind N 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

A few early showers and clouds today. Skies become mostly sunny. With clear skies Tuesday night, there will be some fog.

We start turning up the heat Wednesday with highs in the 80s. With heat, humidity and approaching fronts, we’ll have showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night and into Thursday and Friday.

Great news, we’re still forecasting high pressure for the weekend. Partly cloudy and mild Saturday and Sunday and into Monday.