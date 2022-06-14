Vestal (WBNG) -- In efforts to continue to protect the earth, Broome County Recycles is doing their part by collecting used batteries from residents.

Jessica Gervasi, Materials Recovery Manager at the Broome County Division of Solid Waste Management said they have placed four battery collection bins for residents throughout Broome County; At locations such as The Broome County Library, Wegmans, and the SUNY Broome Ice Center.

She said not only does recycling batteries protect the earth, it also protects residents from possible fires.

“Lithium batteries, or any rechargeable batteries, if you tap them the silver parts together it causes a spark, and that can cause a fire which we do not want. It’s really important that you don’t just go throwing those in your normal garbage” Said Gervasi.

She says residents must tape the ends of batteries when putting them in the bins in order to prevent sparking. To find the locations of the battery collection bins please visit www.gobroomecounty.com

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.