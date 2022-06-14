Advertisement

Battery Collection Bins

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vestal (WBNG) -- In efforts to continue to protect the earth, Broome County Recycles is doing their part by collecting used batteries from residents.

Jessica Gervasi, Materials Recovery Manager at the Broome County Division of Solid Waste Management said they have placed four battery collection bins for residents throughout Broome County; At locations such as The Broome County Library, Wegmans, and the SUNY Broome Ice Center.

She said not only does recycling batteries protect the earth, it also protects residents from possible fires.

“Lithium batteries, or any rechargeable batteries, if you tap them the silver parts together it causes a spark, and that can cause a fire which we do not want. It’s really important that you don’t just go throwing those in your normal garbage” Said Gervasi.

She says residents must tape the ends of batteries when putting them in the bins in order to prevent sparking. To find the locations of the battery collection bins please visit www.gobroomecounty.com

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun Laws
Local gun store reacts to new gun laws
The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents
Heroic 2nd grader performs Heimlich maneuver on classmate choking on pizza
New Life Ministries' "From the Ground Up" initiative will include multiple renovations to the...
New Life Ministries holds groundbreaking ceremony for new initiative ‘From the Ground Up’
Tom’s Coffee Cards & Gifts celebrates 40 years of business

Latest News

Nelcorp Make A Wish
Nelcorp Make A Wish
Art Gallery
Vestal Public Library ‘Community Arts’
Theater Masks Created by Barbara Gregson
Chenango Arts Council adds Theater Program to Summer Schedule
Binghamton’s Safety Town program is coming to town