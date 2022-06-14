Binghamton’s Annual Juneteenth Community Celebration to be held with new contest, more

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- This year, the Binghamton Juneteenth Committee said there will be many games and activities available for guests at this year’s Juneteenth celebration including games and contest.

And for the first time, they will be holding a women’s basketball contest.

Member of the Binghamton Juneteenth Committee Shanel Boyce said with COVID restrictions lifting, she is excited to have the community together again. She said every year the organization chooses a theme for the holiday and this year’s theme is “Liberate, Elevate and Educate.”

“I just feel like after the pandemic and everything we’ve been going through I think it’s important that we just take this time to reflect and educate one another and just uplift one another,” said Boyce.

She said at the beginning of the pandemic, injustices African Americans face were highlighted and with this year’s theme they will continue to keep the conversation going.

“It really highlighted the fact that it was Black folks dying the most and we talked about the maternal mortality rates and just all the different ways systemically Black folks aren’t free and how we had to address those things. That’s why liberation is really important and that’s not something we talk about around Juneteenth, that’s why to liberate is a part of that” said Boyce.

She said with the tragic events many Americans witnessed the past few months she believes in times of turmoil its important to celebrate and uplift each other.

