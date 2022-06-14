Binghamton’s Safety Town program is coming to town

(WBNG) -- Registration is now open for the City of Binghamton’s Saftey Town.

Safety Town will be held at Phelps Park in Binghamton with two sessions, running Monday through Friday with the first session starting on July 11 and the second starting on July 25. For the first time, the program will be free.

The program is meant to teach those entering kindergarten or first grade about various aspects of staying safe including fire safety, pedestrian safety, poison, drugs and many more.

City of Binghamton’s Recreation Supervisor Jake Brigham told 12 News children can be curious, and it is important to give them the tools to know what is safe and what isn’t.

“They’re younger they want to explore things,” he said. “We want to give them the education to know what is safe and what isn’t and to be aware of themselves, surroundings, their neighborhoods and communities.”

Registration is currently open for City of Binghamton residents only but will open to non-residents on June 27.

If anyone has any questions you can call the City of Binghamton Parks and Recreation office at 607-772-7017