Broome County faces lifeguard shortage

By Nick Golluscio
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Broome County is still searching for lifeguards as they feel the impact of a shortage.

Broome County Parks & Recreation and Youth Services Director Liz Woidt told 12 News there has been a success in hiring some summer jobs but struggles in hiring others, like lifeguards.

“Fortunately we’ve been able to fill most of our attendant and labor positions this summer but the lifeguards were definitely feeling the nationwide shortage that everyone’s feeling,” said Woidt.

She told 12 News the difficulty of hiring lifeguards could stem from the requirements the position demands. During the pandemic, there was a scarcity of classes offered for new lifeguards and recertification classes for established lifeguards.

Town of Union Park Manager Jay Vassil said the town felt the problem before COVID but the pandemic has contributed to the staffing struggle.

“It feels like the struggle with lifeguards started a little before COVID but definitely COVID didn’t help,” Vassil told 12 News.

Lifeguard shortages cause pools to close and parks unable to allow swimming which can be detrimental family fun.

“We want to give families this safe place to go to where we got our lifeguards out on duty,” Woidt told 12 News. “The beach is staffed so parents can go swimming with their families and with their kids knowing they’re safe with our trained lifeguards.”

For those interested in applying or getting certified, you can reach out to the parks department by calling 607-778-2193.

