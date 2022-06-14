Advertisement

The Broome County Forum Theater presented with $4,485 check

Forum Theater
Forum Theater(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Jun. 14, 2022
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Forum Theater was presented with a $4,485 check for being this year’s Binghamton Restaurant Week charity partner.

President of eatBing Marie Mckenna said with the money collected from this spring’s restaurant week the donation, the money will be used to purchase a new canopy, which will help enhance the exterior of the building and the guests’ theater experience

“If you’re coming to the theater and its a rainy day you’re not stuck out in the rain or if it’s too hot or too sunny. You’ll have a place to wait before going into the theater and our relationship is kind of synergistic people often go to dinner before theater, theater and then dessert so we’re happy to help the forum,” said Mckenna.

She said without the support of the community, this would not be possible. She also announced the details for this year’s martini walk stating tickets will begin going on sale on June 24th.

For more information please follow this link eatbing.com

