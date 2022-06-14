Advertisement

Chenango Arts Council adds Theater Program to Summer Schedule

Theater Masks Created by Barbara Gregson
Theater Masks Created by Barbara Gregson(WBNG 12 News)
By Alex Ladstatter
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- ‘Me Myself and I’ is a new program that will be offered through Chenango Arts Council’s ‘Summer Cool: Student Theater and Arts’. The program will be open to those in middle school and high school. Theater Director Barbara Gregson said students will be immersed into a holistic theater approach that will help students part-take in everything from set design to writing and creating theater masks.

“These are renaissance theater masks, it’s a very specific style and it’s what actors used to wear and use during performances in the middle ages and in the Renaissance” said Gregson.

Another aspect of the summer program is learning about the history of pop art through a self-portrait piece. Instructor Branden Law said students will not only gain experience in the theater, but the art studio as well.

“We’re going to be focusing on pop art; the entire movement, and creating self portraits that reflect the movement. Some of the things that the kids themselves are into; that was a big part of the pop art movement, bringing pop culture and some of the everyday things that I think will really kind of get the kids invested and interested in what we’re doing it’ll be a big bright pops of color on the stage” said Law.

Gregson added that all of the projects culminate to a performance put on by the students for their family and friends. She said having students involved in each step in the process helps to create a unique performance.

“It’s always original, and it’s beautiful because it comes from the students i’ve done this for many years and it’s always a great outcome” said Gregson.

For more information regarding the Summer Cool: Student Theater and Arts program you can visit their website here.

