Gun control remains in politics 1 month after racist Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBNG) -- It has been one month since 13 people were shot, 10 of them killed, in a racially motivated shooting in Buffalo at a Tops Friendly Markets grocery store.

Since then, the shooter has been indicted on state domestic terrorism and hate crime charges. That indictment came after he was charged with murder shortly after the May 14 shooting. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him on June 2.

Yet, 10 days after the shooting in Buffalo, the nation saw another mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24.

In that shooting, a gunman walked into Robb Elementary School and killed 19 students and two teachers. The shooter was killed by law enforcement.

The shootings have resulted in a call for gun control across the country.

On June 6, in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a 10-bill package strengthening the state’s already strict gun laws.

The legislation included:

A ban on selling semi-automatic rifles to people under the age of 21

A ban on selling body armor to people who do not work in a select profession, such as law enforcement. It also requires body-armor sales to be done in person.

An expansion of who may file an Extreme Risk Protection Order petition to include health care practitioners who have examined an individual within the last six months.

Requiring the Division of Criminal Justice Services to certify or decline to certify that microstamping-enabled pistols are technologically viable and if certified as viable, to establish programs and processes for the implementation of such technology, and establish the crime of the unlawful sale of a non-microstamping-enabled firearm.

Expanded the definition of a firearm to include any weapon not defined in the Penal Law that is designed or may readily be converted to expel a projectile by the action of an explosive.

Requiring law enforcement to report seized guns to the criminal gun clearinghouse and requires gun dealers to enact uniform security and reporting standards. State Police will also need to conduct an inspection on gun dealers every three years.

Requiring social media companies to provide a clear and concise policy regarding how they would respond to incidents of hateful content on their platform.

The final bill expanded on two executive orders by Governor Kathy that were issued briefly after shooting the Buffalo. Which included calling upon the New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services to establish a unit dedicated to preventing domestic terrorism within The Division’s Office of Counter Terrorism and State Police to file for an Extreme Risk Protection Order under the state’s Red Flag Law whenever they have a probable cause to believe someone is a threat to others or themselves.

On June 12, 10 Democrat and 10 Republican senate negotiators revealed the framework of a bipartisan response to the shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde.

Senator Chris Murphy (D, Conn.) said called the announcement a breakthrough that will save lives.

He said the framework includes: Funding to help states pass and implement crisis intervention orders, funding for mental health and school safety, closing loopholes that will prevent domestic abusers buy a gun, a law against gun trafficking and straw purchasing, enhancing background checks for people under the age of 21 buying a gun, a clarification of laws regarding who needs to register as a licensed gun dealer.

To pass the legislation, the deal will need 60 votes. The Senate is currently comprised of 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans.