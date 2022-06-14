Advertisement

Make-A-Wish Central New York hosts ‘24th Annual Nelcorp Make-A-Wish Open,’ benefiting kids with critical illnesses

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- For over two decades Make-A-Wish Central New York has hosted the “Nelcorp Make-A-Wish Open,” helping raise money for critically ill children throughout the area.

More than 115 golfers enjoyed an afternoon of 18 holes on the Traditions at the Glen course Monday, June 13 -- as well as raffles, prizes and a special dinner following the tournament.

Proceeds made from the event will help fund the wishes of critically ill children in the Southern Tier.

“Throughout the last couple of years we’ve been able to grant over 100 wishes, but there’s still about 190 wishes backed up in our pipeline,” said CEO and President Diane Kuppermann. “Events like today help us ensure that we can say yes to every eligible child, and currently there’s about 27 kids right here in the Southern Tier waiting for their wishes to come true.”

Participants of the tournament were able to help raise more than $40,000.

The golf tournament also welcomed back wish kids to the event for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to be able to do this for so many years, most of which have been with the support of Nelcorp,” said Corporate Philanthropy Director Kate Veley. “They have made this happen for decades in your community, and we have so many golfers who have come again for decades to support Make-A-Wish in the Southern Tier and the wishes that come out of this whole region.”

Make-A-Wish Central New York relies on local volunteers and community support to help make wishes come true. People interested in getting involved can call (315) 475-9474 or click here.

