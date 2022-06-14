Advertisement

Remains of Binghamton World War II soldier to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

Morris E. Swackhammer
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Va. (WBNG) -- The remains of a Pfc. Morris E. Swackhammer, a World War II soldier and Binghamton native, will be buried at the Arlington National Cemetery on June 28.

The U.S. Army Human Resouces Command Public Affairs Office in For Knox, Ky. wrote the following of Swackhammer:

A native of Binghamton, New York, Swackhammer was assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 143rd Infantry Regiment, 36th Infantry Division when his unit landed on the southern coast of France as part of Operation DRAGOON, in August 1944. After securing the coastal ports, the 36th ID drove north, meeting with the D-Day invasion force before turning toward Germany. Swackhammer was hit by a spray of bullets from a German machine gun Nov. 22, 1944, while his unit engaged in a heavy firefight with enemy troops in a wooded area northwest of Fraize, a village in the Alsace region. Swackhammer’s squad initially recovered his body, but had to leave it behind due to the strength of the enemy attack. He was just 20 years old. His body could not be found, after Fraize was liberated.

Sometime in 1945, U.S. personnel recovered an unidentified body, designated X-756 Epinal from a cemetery in Fraize. Though it was thought that X-756 could possibly be Swackhammer, it could not be confirmed because of a lack of identifying information in his records. X-756 was interred in the Ardennes American Cemetery in Neupré, Belgium.

Morris E. Swackhammer, Credit: The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA)
Following exhaustive historical research and correlation from various U.S. military and French civilian sources, officials with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency concluded the remains designated as X-756 were strongly associated with Swackhammer. X-756 was exhumed in July 2019 and transferred to the DPAA Laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for analysis.

Swackhammer was accounted for by the DPAA June 28, 2021, after his remains were identified using dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Morris E. Swackhammer, The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA)
His name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Epinal American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Dinoze, France, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

For more information on Pfc. Swackhammer, go to this link:

