Southern Tier Tuesdays: Chenango Ambulance Services awarded $2,000 grant

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Chenango Ambulance Services is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Chenango Ambulance Services is one of two ambulance agencies in Broome County that rely on volunteers to answer 100% of calls.

Chenango Ambulance Services President Frances Morris said the organization provides medical care, treatment and transportation to patients in need.

“We primarily protect the Town of Chenango which is the major geographic district that we protect,” Morris said. “We also provide mutual aid to surrounding communities in the Greater Binghamton Area and Chenango County.”

Morris said 20% of calls are mutual aid calls.

Chenango Ambulance Services currently has over 80 volunteers.

“Most of our volunteers are on the medical side and they ride on the ambulances we have people at all levels of training,” Morris said. “We have those who drive only and others who provide aid services on the ambulances, EMTs, paramedics, critical care technicians, as well as office staff.”

Morris said no prior experience is needed to become a volunteer.

“We will provide you with training to get you riding on the ambulances, we’ll provide CPR certification and see if it’s right for you,” Morris said.

This grant money will be used towards needed medical equipment and a new ambulance.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.