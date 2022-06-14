Advertisement

Strong to severe storm risk builds for midweek

By Howard Manges
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear with valley fog. Low: 48-54

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. A bit more humid late. Mainly dry with a small risk of an isolated late day shower or storm. High: 81-87

Wednesday Night: 40% chance of showers or storms. Any storms could be strong to severe. Damaging wind and hail would be the primary threats. Rain could be torrential. Low: 58-64

Forecast Discussion:

Another quiet night is on the way with clear conditions are areas of valley fog forming. Lows range in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Wednesday brings a sun and cloud mixture for the daylight hours. Most, if not all, of the daylight hours will be dry. If any showers or storms develop the ‘most likely’ timing of any will be late and overnight. The chance of storms is 40%. Any storms that do develop could be strong to severe. Hail and damaging wind would be the primary threats along with torrential rainfall. Lows likely stay in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

SEVERE RISK
SEVERE RISK(WBNG)
STRONG STORM RISK
STRONG STORM RISK(WBNG)

Thursday will be quite sticky. A warm front is expected to push northeast through the area and temperatures rise into the 80s. Dewpoint temperatures will surge into the upper 60s and low 70s. The best chance of storms will be early in the day as the warm front slides northeast and then later in the day as the trailing cold front comes traipsing through. We do NOT expect an all day rain, but any rain that does fall could be torrential.

Some lingering showers are possible early Friday, but just in time for the Father’s Day weekend, dry, sunny weather arrives! Highs this weekend will likely be in the 60s to near 70s. More clouds arrive Monday and some rain could return again Tuesday.

