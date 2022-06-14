Advertisement

Vestal Public Library ‘Community Arts’

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Public Library is offering artist in the community a space to display their work for free.

The library will display art work from artist around Broome County in efforts to celebrate local artist and foster an open dialog about art and visual communication.

Kelly Cargill, Marketing and Outreach Coordinator for Vestal Public Library said this is a great place for new and upcoming artist to gain experience.

“We just want to kind of get artist in the community, and get community members to see the art that’s available. People can come down the hallway causally and see what the community has to offer as far as art.” Said Cargill

She added this is also a great way to have the community support one another. If you would like to sign up for the art gallery please click this link www.vestalpubliclibrary.org

