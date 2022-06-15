$1.2 million worth of cocaine found in drug trafficking takedown

HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y. (WBNG) - On Wednesday, Attorney General Letitia James announced the takedown of a drug trafficking operation in the Hudson Valley and Capital Region.

Twelve individuals allegedly trafficked more than $1 million worth of cocaine and thousands of pills throughout Ulster, Dutchess and Saratoga counties.

The individuals also illegally possessed 39 firearms, including four assault weapons, and 40 high-capacity magazines, according to James.

The attorney general noted the drugs sold were intentionally disguised as prescription pills, such as Adderall and Oxycodone.

“Flooding communities with these powerful drugs is illegal and dangerous in the first place,” Attorney General James said. “Heroin is a very powerful opioid, but what makes this illegal pill operation that much more dangerous and disturbing is that people were buying these drugs and they did not know that they were ingesting Heroin and Methamphetamines.”

The takedown was the result of an 11-month investigation led by the Office of the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team.