Binghamton City School District addresses feasibility study, evaluating the future of its schools

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton City School District held a school board meeting Tuesday, June 14 to update the community on a feasibility study it began in May 2021 -- addressing the current and future use of the district’s ten school buildings.

The board hired independent firm CsARCH to collect data and conduct the study, taking district capacity, decline in enrollment, transportation needs and building conditions into consideration.

Binghamton City School District Board of Education President, Brian Whalen, said a group of administrators and 40 community stakeholders were formed to provide the board with recommendations and criteria to utilize through the process.

“We’re at a position where we’re evaluating and generating some scenarios of what it would look like if we closed various schools or repurposed them in some way,” said Whalen.

The facilities being considered for closure include elementary schools Horace Mann, Jefferson, Roosevelt and Wilson. The board is considering only closing one of those schools if it proves beneficial to students, taxpayers and the community.

If the board chooses to close a facility, faculty and staff will not lose employment. The district plans to transition faculty and staff to other schools, which would take about two years to implement. Positions no longer needed will be removed through attrition.

Discussions are also being held to change sixth through twelfth grade configurations.

However, Whalen said final decisions have not been made regarding school closures and grade configurations.

“In the meantime we’re going to press on with the elementary study, but we’re going to delay it slightly and reach out to our community members so everybody has a chance to voice their concerns,” he said.

A series of community forums will be held to allow people to share their input and address any questions about the feasibility study. The dates, times and locations of the upcoming forums are as follows:

Tuesday, June 15: Theodore Roosevelt Library @ 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15: East Middle School Auditorium @ 6 p.m.

Wednesday June 22: Horace Mann Elementary Gymnasium @ 3 p.m.

Wednesday June 22: West Middle School Auditorium @ 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 23: Woodrow Wilson Elementary Cafetorium @ 6 p.m.

Whalen said the board hopes to come to a decision at the next board meeting in July after gaining community input.

“This needs to be, when it’s ruled out, a plan that almost everybody should be able to embrace and see the benefits of,” he said. “I really think executed properly, engaged properly -- this can be a very positive thing for our community.”