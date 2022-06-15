Community Engagement Officer hits the streets in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- It has been almost two months since Johnson City Police named officer Jay Peets as the Community Engagement Officer.

The goal of the position is for CEO Peets to communicate with the public, meet with business owners, and hold engagement events; Since the announcement of his position CEO Peets has had multiple community engagement events such as Coffee With A Cop, Lunch With The Law and The Youth and Police Initiative.

“As these kids are young this is when they are going to develop those kinds of friendships,” CEO Peets said about the YPI. “If they see us in uniform on the street they’ll be more comfortable and that’s the whole point and idea of the police initiative.”

Peets told 12 News engagement events are meant to strengthen the relationship between the community and law enforcement.

Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge told 12 News the CEO program has been successful and met with positive feedback coming from the community.

“The positive feedback has been overwhelming,” Chief Dodge said. “I would say at this point that the program has been even more successful than I had hoped.”

He told 12 News he hopes to continue to break down walls and establish trust between the department and the community.

“I think laying that foundation is crucial to moving forward, particularly with our minority residents in increasing trust so that we can help police our areas better and they can help us engage in public safety in ways that just benefit everyone in the community,” He said.

Chief Dodge told 12 News Peets will continue to engage the community and some of the next steps include holding community meetings where residents can express their concerns and as questions.