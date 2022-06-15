Advertisement

Financial Tip: Adjustable rate mortgages

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Visions Investment Services discusses adjustable rate mortgages.

“An adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM is a home loan with an interest rate that adjusts over time based on the market,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “ARMs typically start with a lower interest rate than fixed-rate mortgages, so an ARM is a great option if your goal is to get the lowest possible rate.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.

Most Read

6 arrested with illegal weapons in Chenango
Missing Cortlandville man found dead
Muteb Alqahtani
Police: Missing person in Cortland County
Crews respond to house fire on Walnut St.
3 adults, infant hurt in Binghamton fire
Over the weekend, he accidentally put a decimal in the wrong spot and began selling the $6.99...
Gas station manager fired for 69-cents-a-gallon gas price error

Latest News

Financial Tip
Financial Tip: Stock splits
Financial Tip
Financial Tip: How are gas prices determined
Financial Tip
Financial Tip: Bear markets
Financial Tip
Financial Tip: Should I own gold