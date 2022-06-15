Financial Tip: Adjustable rate mortgages

(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Visions Investment Services discusses adjustable rate mortgages.

“An adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM is a home loan with an interest rate that adjusts over time based on the market,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “ARMs typically start with a lower interest rate than fixed-rate mortgages, so an ARM is a great option if your goal is to get the lowest possible rate.”

