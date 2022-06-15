Kopernik Observatory holds astronomy and music event

VESTAL (WBNG) -- On Friday, the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center is holding another weekly special event.

This week’s event is “The Connection Between Music and Astronomy.” The presentation, given by Allen Lutin, will explore the “celestial harmony” from ancient Greek times through the modern age.

Livestream Astronomer Jeremy Cartie said this event will stand out from others because of its emphasis on the arts.

“I think the cool thing about this is we’re really focusing on the arts section of STEAM,” he said. “So, that will be exciting rather than just focusing on the sciences and the big science topics that are happening currently.”

Doors of the observatory will open at 8 p.m., with tours opening the event. The observatory will also offer multiple science exhibits for its guests. At 8:30 p.m., the presentation will begin.

Tickets to the event are $6 for adults and $4 for students and seniors. Group rates are available.

For more information about the event, click here.