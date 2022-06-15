Advertisement

Mayor Kraham awards Strategic Test Prep, LLC with $7,500 prize

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG)-- Wednesday, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham joined officials from the Binghamton Local Development Corporation (BLCDC), SUNY Broome’s Office of Workforce Development Corporation and continuing education at the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator to announce this year’s winner of the 2022 Binghamton Business Plan Competition.

Strategic Test Prep, LLC was awarded the $7,500 check for being this year’s first-place winner. Mayor Kraham said being the winner of this competition gives businesses an opportunity to grow and benefit additional support from the community.

“I’m super humble to be chosen. I feel so much love and support in this community. I love this area I’m from here you know i was born and raised in Binghamton and I just feel so connected to the community,” said Laura Whitmore, Owner of Strategic Test Prep, LLC.

Whitmore added this competition was an invaluable experience and she can’t wait to grow her business here in the Southern Tier.

