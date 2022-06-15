Advertisement

Missing Cortlandville man found dead

(Cortland County Sheriff's Office)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office said a missing person was found dead Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s office said Muteb Alqahtani was found dead in a wooded area. No foul play is expected.

Alqahtani was reported missing from his home in the Town of Cortlandville, N.Y. on June 13. He was last near Route 281 in the Town of Cortlandville around 11 a.m. on that day.

The investigation into his death is ongoing and anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to contact the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office.

He was 40 years old.

Most Read

6 arrested with illegal weapons in Chenango
Muteb Alqahtani
Police: Missing person in Cortland County
Over the weekend, he accidentally put a decimal in the wrong spot and began selling the $6.99...
Gas station manager fired for 69-cents-a-gallon gas price error
Crews respond to house fire on Walnut St.
Several crews respond to early morning house fire on Walnut Street in Binghamton

Latest News

Binghamton Class of 2022 visit middle, elementary schools on nostalgic trip
Crews respond to house fire on Walnut St.
Several crews respond to early morning house fire on Walnut Street in Binghamton
Here's what P3 Campus looks like when searched for in the iPhone app store, which is part of...
Maine-Endwell Central School District launches ‘Spartan Safe’
Binghamton City School District shares updates of its feasibility study with the community in a...
Binghamton City School District addresses feasibility study, evaluating the future of its schools