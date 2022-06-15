Missing Cortlandville man found dead

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office said a missing person was found dead Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s office said Muteb Alqahtani was found dead in a wooded area. No foul play is expected.

Alqahtani was reported missing from his home in the Town of Cortlandville, N.Y. on June 13. He was last near Route 281 in the Town of Cortlandville around 11 a.m. on that day.

The investigation into his death is ongoing and anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to contact the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office.

He was 40 years old.