VESTAL (WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting that more than 1,900 of its customers are without power Wednesday afternoon in Broome County.

A majority of the outages are in the Town of Vestal.

According to the NYSEG Outage List, crews are estimating power to be back on around 8:30 p.m.

NYSEG told 12 News a transmission line faulted and crews are installing an alternate.