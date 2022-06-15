Severe thunderstorm risk overnight and Thursday

Tonight: Chance of showers or storms. Any storms could be strong to severe. Large hail and damaging wind are the highest threat with any storms. Torrential rain inside any storms. Low: 57-63

Thursday: 70% chance of showers and storms. Dry periods are expected; it will not rain all day long. Any storms could be strong to severe and rain could be locally heavy. Highest threats from storms are damaging wind, large hail and even a tornado. Best chance of any severe storms will be predawn and after about 3pm. Highs may range widely from low 70s east to near 90 in the Finger Lakes. High: 75-87

Forecast Discussion:

A beautiful evening is on the way. Tonight, though, clouds increase and a risk of some storms develops. Any storms that develop could produce large hail and torrential rain. The damaging wind and tornado threat is not zero within any severe storms.

SEVERE STORM RISK LEVEL (WBNG)

Thursday will turn quite sticky. A warm front is expected to push northeast through the area and temperatures rise into the 70s and 80s. Dewpoint temperatures will surge into the upper 60s and low 70s. A cold front moves in Thursday evening and another round of severe storms is possible after about 3pm. The severe risk decreases as the cold front moves through your area. There is an unusually large amount of uncertainty in the severe risk Thursday so severe weather is NOT guaranteed. Please stay weather aware for any changes. Hail and damaging wind are the primary threats along with torrential rainfall. A tornado cannot be ruled out. Lows likely stay in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

UNCERTAINTY (WBNG)

DAMAGING WIND THREAT (WBNG)

Friday remains a bit muggy with a shower risk through midday, especially east of Binghamton. Drier air arrives through the day with highs in the 70s.

Saturday brings more clouds and much cooler weather. We’re keeping the forecast mainly dry for now, but there could possibly be a shower or two that develops due to the cold air. Highs may struggle to reach the mid 60s if clouds are thicker.

Father’s Day looks nice! Dry, sunny weather is expected. Highs will likely be in the 60s to near 70s. More clouds arrive Monday and some rain could return again Tuesday and Wednesday.