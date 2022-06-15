Southside Sundays supports local talent, provides free live entertainment

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Enjoy free live entertainment this Sunday.

The Southside Neighborhood Assembly in partnership with The City of Binghamton & Mirabito presents live entertainment on the third Sunday from May to September.

Committee Member Bob Greaves said he hopes this will encourage community involvement.

“The Southside Commons was not being used and we wondered if we could do something about it and we discovered that the Southside Neighborhood Assembly was already organized for doing things like this so we joined with them,” Greaves said.

The goal is to provide a variety of entertainment for residents to enjoy.

“We had a great turnout for our first day,” Entertainment Chair Phil Guidici said. ”Everyone loved it.”

Guidici said this summer’s lineup features local artists and kicks off with Wreckless Marci on May 15.

“I thought with Wreckless Marci the first band would draw a large crowd and as it turns out they did,” Guidici said.

“Pasty White and Rocket 88″ are set to perform on June 19 at 2 p.m. at the Southside Commons Park located at 45 S. Washington St.

Organizers encourage audience members to bring a lawn chair.

The full summer entertainment lineup can be found here.