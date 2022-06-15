Advertisement

Turning up the heat

Increasing chance of showers
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, turning partly cloudy. Warm, muggy. High 84 (80-86) Wind S 5-10 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

We start turning up the heat Wednesday with highs in the 80s. With heat, humidity and approaching fronts, we’ll have showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night and into Thursday and Friday. We’ll be watching for the potential for some stronger storms.

Great news, we’re still forecasting high pressure for the weekend. Partly cloudy and mild Saturday and Sunday and into Monday.

We’ll be warmer by Tuesday. Along with this, we’ll put showers back into the forecast.

