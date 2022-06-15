Weis Wednesdays: On-the-go snacks

(WBNG) -- Weis Markets Dietitian Melissa Logan joined Around the Tiers Wednesdays to discuss tips for healthy snacking.

“The first thing is to have a plan we make our best decisions when we have a plan,” Logan said. “You can always go to a grocery store like Weis Markets and get some snacks from there it doesn’t always have to be fast food if you’re on the go.”

