Advertisement

Weis Wednesdays: On-the-go snacks

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Weis Markets Dietitian Melissa Logan joined Around the Tiers Wednesdays to discuss tips for healthy snacking.

“The first thing is to have a plan we make our best decisions when we have a plan,” Logan said. “You can always go to a grocery store like Weis Markets and get some snacks from there it doesn’t always have to be fast food if you’re on the go.”

Find cooking tips, healthy recipes, and special deals at local Weis Markets here.

Most Read

6 arrested with illegal weapons in Chenango
Missing Cortlandville man found dead
Muteb Alqahtani
Police: Missing person in Cortland County
Crews respond to house fire on Walnut St.
3 adults, infant hurt in Binghamton fire
Over the weekend, he accidentally put a decimal in the wrong spot and began selling the $6.99...
Gas station manager fired for 69-cents-a-gallon gas price error

Latest News

The Michael Foster Project presents Red Beans & Rice Mondays at Red Stick Social
Southside Sundays supports local talent, provides free live entertainment
Senior Spotlight
Senior Spotlight : Susquehanna Valley Senior High School
RJ Barber
Financial Tip: Adjustable rate mortgages
4 ON THE 4TH ROAD RACE
4 on the 4th Road Race, details here